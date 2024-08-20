Harley-Davidson caves to right-wingers & drops affiliation with LGBTQ+ organization

By
Gay Today
August 20, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Harley-Davidson announced yesterday that it is ending its diversity and other progressive initiatives at the company, joining the leagues of John Deere and Tractor Supply Co.

The company has been under attack from conservative Twitter “activist” Robby Starbuck, who led a campaign against Harley-Davidson.

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” the company wrote in a statement posted on X. It noted that “we have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals.”

Harley Davidson said it would review all sponsorships and outside organizations the company affiliates with, and the company will have all sponsorships…

