Florida tourism website takes down its LGBTQ-dedicated page

August 22, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

The state of Florida’s tourism marketing site quietly took down part of its website dedicated to attracting LGBTQ+ visitors.

Visit Florida’s website once contained a robust marketing section on its website that once promoted Pride events and popular destinations for LGBTQ travelers. A web archive of the page can still be found using Wayback Machine, but the last snapshot of the landing page dates back to April 19, 2024.

At that point, the site had dedicated pages promoting Florida’s top 10 gay beaches and LGBTQ-friendly destinations (Wilton Manors topped the list).

But anyone who had the page bookmarked and tries to go to that section now will end up at a generic “Things To Do” page instead.

That said, a search on the page for “LGBT” content still brings up information on a handful of destinations that market themselves as LGBT-friendly, including…

