Gay Rep. Robert Garcia reveals Kamala Harris’ biggest LGBTQ+ goal for her presidency

Gay Today
Official portrait of Rep. Robert Garica
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gay U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D) has revealed the largest LGBTQ+ policy aim of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrats enter day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). While several DNC speakers have mentioned LGBTQ+ issues, few to none have mentioned specific queer-focused policies.

“LGBTQ equality, actually, [Harris] has said herself, is a top legislative priority; she’s spoken to it many times,” Garcia told The Los Angeles Blade, “but I also believe that her administration will be reflective of the diversity of this country, including within the LGBTQ+ community.”

Specifically, Garcia mentioned that Harris will pursue the passage of the Equality Act, a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal anti-discrimination laws. The bill would…

