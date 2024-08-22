How Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, uses art to support trans people of color

By
Gay Today
August 22, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff pose for a family photo with Cole and Ella.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Vice President and now Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is the proud stepmother to Ella and Cole Emhoff. The two are her husband’s, Doug Emhoff, children from a first marriage, who call Harris “Momala.” Emhoff and Harris married in 2014.

Ella Emhoff is famous for being Harris’ stepdaughter, but less known is known her activism and how she uses her art to help Black trans people.

Emhoff’s website describes her as a “multi-disciplinary artist and creator who founded Soft Hands, Inc. in 2021 to explore opportunities in fashion, design, creative consulting, and hosting events.” She graduated from Parsons School of Design in Manhattan with a degree in Fine Arts.

Soft Hands is a knitting group Emhoff started as a way to teach people “how to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: How Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, uses art to support trans people of color

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today