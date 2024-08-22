Tim Walz helped a gay student start a high school GSA. Gwen Walz helped the student come out.

By
Gay Today
August 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Democratic nominee for Vice President Tim Walz and Gwen Walz
Photo: Screenshot WRAL

Much has been made of vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz signing on to be faculty advisor for a Gay-Straight Alliance club in the high school where he taught and coached.

“He made the school a safe place for everybody,” Vice President Kamala Harris shared as she introduced Gov. Walz as her running mate.

“Tim knew the message that it would send to have a football coach get involved.”

It turns out, though, that Gwen Walz, the Minnesota governor’s wife, was just as important as her husband was in the club’s formation for helping the student who founded it come out.

For years, Jacob Reitan had endured terrible episodes of bullying.

In the 7th grade, Rietan says, he opened a book in the library to find a note that read…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Tim Walz helped a gay student start a high school GSA. Gwen Walz helped the student come out.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today