Supreme Court ruling on Title IX raises questions about LGBTQ+ rights

The Supreme Court as composed June 30, 2022 to present.
LGBTQ+ rights advocates are expressing concern about a Supreme Court decision that blocked the enforcement of a new rule from the Biden administration protecting transgender students from discrimination in education.

The court Friday denied the administration’s request to enforce the rule while the appeals process continues for 10 states that have sued. The rule has several provisions protecting trans people; the administration had sought to be able to enforce most of the provisions, including one saying that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on gender identity. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 bans sex discrimination in any educational program that receives federal funds.

Six states had challenged the rule in a case filed in Kentucky, and four states did so in one filed in Louisiana. The Department of Education issued the rule in April, and…

