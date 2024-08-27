Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ state library appointee complains his colleagues won’t ban LGBTQ+ books

Former Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert
Photo: Screenshot

Jason Rapert, the Christian Nationalist that Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) appointed to her state’s library board late last year, is now complaining that his fellow board members should be “tarred and feathered” because they won’t support his crusade to remove LGBTQ+ books—or “pornographic” “smut,” as he calls it—from local schools and libraries. In fact, he said the state library board should be eliminated altogether.

“I serve on the Arkansas Library Board,” Rapert said in a recent episode of his Save The Nation broadcast. “I cannot get those other board members to take a stand to stop some of the smut that is in those libraries. It’s ridiculous. I’ve made motions trying to do it.”

“The Bible says, ‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,’” he said. “Well, when you have leaders that are not allowing the nation to be blessed of God, they’re not doing godly things, you need to replace them, get rid of them, get them out of office, put people back in there that will. You’ve got schools where they’re fighting over allowing homosexual, LGBTQ material to be utilized to groom children…

