Donald Trump’s lesbian niece blasts him for his military graveyard campaign stunt

By
Gay Today
August 29, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Mary Trump — Donald Trump’s lesbian niece and a clinical psychologist — excoriated her uncle over a campaign stunt he held at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia, a military cemetery, on Monday.

Former President Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday while his campaign staff filmed and took pictures in an area of the cemetery where recent U.S. casualties were buried. This is against the cemetery’s rules, and Arlington officials tried to stop Trump’s campaign staff from turning the military cemetery into a campaign ad.

NPR is even reporting that Trump’s campaign staff pushed and “verbally abused” an Arlington official who tried to stop them. The campaign denies that the incident occurred and said the Arlington official was “suffering from a mental health episode.” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump’s running mate, later confirmed that there was a “disagreement” with the official but that it should not have been “a national news story.”

Donald Trump mugged for pictures and gave a “thumbs up” to a camera over the graves of deceased Marines…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Donald Trump’s lesbian niece blasts him for his military graveyard campaign stunt

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today