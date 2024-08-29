HRC President Kelley Robinson calls rightwing activist a “Republican reject” after Ford drops CEI

Ford Motor Company is the latest company to announce they are rolling back internal policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The company previously withdrew from external corporate culture surveys such as those administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). But a memo from the company’s CEO Jim Farley, reveals that Ford will be extending the move to DEI.

Before scaling back the policy, Ford scored high on external ranking systems like HRC’s that measure companies’ commitments to inclusion by evaluating their corporate policies, practices, and benefits for historically disenfranchised groups.

Robby Starbuck, a conservative activist who has led a surprisingly effective charge against companies with DEI policies, leaked the document to Reuters on Wednesday.

HRC president Kelley Robinson condemned the move. “Today, Ford Motor Company abandoned its commitment to hundreds of thousands of employees by cowering to internet troll Robby Starbuck, and signaling that inclusion and other core values are no longer a priority…

