Donald Trump claims that schools are performing gender-affirming surgery on students

Gay Today
In a bizarre rant during a discussion with an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ organization, Donald Trump claimed that schools are performing surgery on students in order to make them transition. This is false.

“The transgender thing is an incredible thing,” Trump said at a “fireside chat” with Tiffany Justice, one of the co-founders of the anti-LGBTQ+ Moms for Liberty (not the one caught having sex with other women). “Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s gonna happen with your child.”

“And you know many of these childs [sic] 15 years later say, ‘What the hell happened, who did this to me?’ It’s incredible,” he said.

Gender-affirming surgery is almost never performed on minors. Genital surgery as part of a transition is never performed on minors. Schools are not forcing kids to transition. Trump was simply lying.

Also, the rate of regret for gender-affirming care is lower than the rate of regret for getting a…

