Conservatives are using a fake Twitter account to claim the Georgia school shooter is trans

By
Gay Today
September 9, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

A horrific mass shooting took place in Apalachee High School in Georgia, which led to the murders of two faculty and two students. The individuals in question are Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and the educators were Richard Aspinwall, and Cristina Irimie. The shooter, Colt Gray, was allegedly aided by his father, Colin Gray. Both are currently awaiting trial.

However, members of the far-right are trying to exploit this tragedy by falsely claiming that Colt Gray was transgender and a Kamala Harris supporter, despite a complete lack of evidence.

Alejandra Caraballo pointed out on X that people are spreading a fake, since-deleted X account of the shooter allegedly in a Kamala Harris campaign hat, wearing a weird trans pride shirt, having pronouns in the bio, and calling for an end to “all MAGAts” with a gun emoji.

This account, however, does not appear to be real and is in fact a troll account someone made, most likely by using the AI image generator Grok.

Some of the many telltale signs of fakery include…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Conservatives are using a fake Twitter account to claim the Georgia school shooter is trans

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today