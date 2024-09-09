Donald Trump’s lesbian niece blasts media for dishonestly hiding his dementia

Mary Trump
Out clinical psychologist Mary Trump recently called her uncle Donald “unhinged and incoherent,” “bizarre,” and “untethered from reality,” saying he is “dementing” before the public’s eyes. She based her assessment on the former president’s recent rambling comments on childcare, comments that several mainstream outlets presented as more comprehensible than they actually were.

During Donald Trump’s appearance at the Economic Club of New York last week — a meeting of economists, business leaders and journalists — he was asked what specific pieces of legislation he would pass as president to make childcare affordable.

Trump’s nearly two-minute response, which has since been widely shared on social media, never answered the question.

In his rambling response, Trump said, “I would…

