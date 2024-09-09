“Frequent nightmares”: Trans people are terrified about Trump winning, but they’re fighting back

By
Gay Today
September 9, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Every four years, voters are told that this is the most important election of their lifetimes, but as well-worn as that cliché is, it’s true for LGBTQ+ Americans in 2024.

The November general election presents a choice between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the latter of whom was responsible for more than 200 attacks against the LGBTQ+ community during his four years in the White House, according to estimates from GLAAD. Those assaults haven’t stopped since he left office, and LGBTQ+ Americans are already seeing a preview of what another Trump presidency might look like. In recent weeks, Texas announced that the state would begin banning trans people from correcting the gender markers on their driver’s licenses and state IDs. And a Trump-appointed judge ordered a Washington, D.C.-area high school to allow an anti-LGBTQ+ group to form on campus.

Those included banning trans people from…

