Kamala Harris repeatedly got under Donald Trump’s skin during explosive first debate

Former prosecutor Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the skin of convicted felon Donald Trump in their first and possibly only presidential debate, goading him into several unhinged rants about his rally crowd sizes and love of dictators. The debate moderators fact-checked Trump’s racist lies about immigrants eating house pets and West Virginians executing newborn children while Harris used non-verbal facial reactions to alternately laugh at Trump and shake her head in concerned disagreement with his many false claims.

The only mention of LGBTQ+ issues occurred when Trump deployed a racist and transphobic attack line, accusing Harris of supporting “transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” — a crude restatement of her 2019 ACLU questionnaire answer that all federal prisoners, including trans immigrants detained by border agents, deserve medically necessary care.

