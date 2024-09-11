“Lover of Men” finally explores just how gay Abraham Lincoln actually was

By
Gay Today
Just how gay was Abraham Lincoln?

For years, scholars have revealed — and partisans have covered up — facts and feelings around Lincoln’s sexual and emotional orientation.

Opening today, the new documentary Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln is the latest assessment to address the 16th president’s “love life”.

An A-list collection of queer scholars and writers addresses the question, including gender studies scholar Jack Halberstam, When Brooklyn Was Queer author Hugh Ryan, artist Alok Vaid-Menon and even Montana state legislator Zooey Zephyr (D).

Their answer to “how gay” is “very.” But the truth depends on…

