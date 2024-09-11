Sarah McBride just won her primary & is likely to become the first trans member of Congress

It was a landslide election, with McBride winning nearly 80% of the vote.

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D) won the primary for Delaware’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives; the win all but ensures her election to Congress and will make her the first out trans member of Congress.

Delaware’s NPR affiliate, Delaware Public Radio, reported that it was a landslide election, with McBride winning nearly 80% of the vote.

In November 2020, McBride made history as the country’s first out transgender state senator when she won a decisive victory over Republican Steve Washington in the race to represent Delaware’s 1st Senate District.

On Tuesday, McBride won the primary against businessmen Earl Cooper and Elias Weir, neither of whom reported any campaign fundraising. Cooper, a political newcomer, faced Weir, who had finished last in a 2016 congressional primary, earning less than 1% of the vote.

In contrast, McBride raised nearly…

