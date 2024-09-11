Taylor Swift, a “childless cat lady” & LGBTQ+ ally, endorses Kamala Harris for president

Massively popular singer Taylor Swift has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election, citing her running mate’s support of the LGBTQ+ community. Swift endorsed Harris to her over 283 million Instagram followers mere minutes after Harris’ successful debate against former President Donald Trump.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, thanked Swift for the endorsement after lesbian MSNBC anchorwoman Rachel Maddow read it aloud to him on live television following the debate. Swift’s endorsement could help Harris win in an election that will likely come down to a handful of voters in several swing states.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote in her endorsement. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election…. because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift continued. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

