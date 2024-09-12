Anti-LGBTQ+ slur-shouting Kid Rock will headline gay Republican event

By
Gay Today
September 12, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Kid Rock live in Denver, Colorado
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In another bizarre attempt to “own the libs” just by confusing them, openly anti-LGBTQ+ performer Kid Rock has been enlisted to headline a fundraiser for the self-loathing Log Cabin Republicans, the gay conservatives group.

“It’s not a joke, I’m being serious,” as President Joe Biden might put it.

The onetime Detroit rapper-now MAGA acolyte will headline the fundraiser “Red White & Rock,” the LCR announced over the weekend. The gay conservatives billed the event as a “star-studded concert uniting conservatives and celebrating American spirit.”

Unadvertised was the sad prospect of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Anti-LGBTQ+ slur-shouting Kid Rock will headline gay Republican event

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today