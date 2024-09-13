LGBTQ+ museum rails against Florida’s “disgusting” removal of gay tourism webpage

By
Gay Today
September 13, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Miami Beach Pride
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fort Lauderdale’s Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library has received a refund after they paid to promote their business on a since-deleted page for LGBTQ+ visitors on VisitFlorida.com.

Visit Florida, a public-private partnership promoting tourism to the state, recently removed its section devoted to the LGBTQ+ community at the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). has fostered intolerance toward gay, lesbian and transgender individuals in a series of bills and executive actions.

DeSantis’ most notorious legislation, a series of “Don’t Say Gay” bills, has contributed to the state’s now-tarnished reputation as openly hostile to gay people. After DeSantis’ humiliating and failed run for president, erasing the pages devoted to LGBTQ+ tourists has only deepened the public’s anxiety about visiting the state.

Ahead of receiving the refund, the Stonewall Museum’s executive director Robert Kesten expressed his disappointment with…

Read full story, and more, from Source: LGBTQ+ museum rails against Florida’s “disgusting” removal of gay tourism webpage

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today