The Free(?) State of Florida

By
Gay Today
September 13, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Jesse's Journal, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Viewpoint

Photo: FDOT

Recently the Ron DeSantis Administration posted signs on interstate highways welcoming visitors to the “Free State of Florida.” The idea of Florida as a uniquely free state is a favorite of DeSantis, who has been using it for years. During his second inauguration in January 2023 the governor bragged about his state’s opposition to federal policies and his war against “woke” ideologies. “When the world lost its mind -when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue – Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world,” he said.

Like other conservative individuals or groups [Moms for Liberty] DeSantis’s use of words like “freedom” and “liberty” is ironic. If by “freedom” you mean the freedom for individuals to own and use guns; or for corporations to exploit their employees, consumers, or the environment; then Florida is a “Free State.” If you mean freedom to express your gender identity; control your reproductive functions; read controversial books; promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); discuss climate change; or (if you are a teacher or public official) dare to criticize DeSantis or his policies, then Florida is far from free. Florida also has one of the highest percentages of citizens who are not free, because they are behind bars.

This November, Florida voters will have the right to approve two progressive amendments. Amendment Three would legalize the recreational use of marijuana and Amendment Four would expand abortion access beyond the current six-week limit. Both Amendments are quite popular and have a good chance to get the 60% super majority required to pass. This does not agree with DeSantis’s idea of “freedom.” Ever since both amendments were placed on the November ballot, the governor has done all he could to make sure both measures are voted down. More recently DeSantis used his Department of Election Crimes and Security – created in 2022 as a tool in the governor’s arsenal against democracy – to harass Floridians who dared to sign a petition in favor of Amendment Four. Signing a petition is part of an American’s freedom of speech, but apparently it is not one valued by the “Free State of Florida.” Since then, the Florida Supreme Court agreed to fast-track a case to determine if DeSantis and his stooges improperly used their power to interfere against Amendment Four. Don’t hold your breath.

Throughout its history, Florida had to be pushed forward, kicking and screaming, to accept the progress of American freedoms: the abolition of slavery, voting rights for women, and so on. It should be no surprise that under the autocratic rule of Ron DeSantis – Donald Trump with brains, which only makes him more dangerous – freedom is just a word used by the governor to justify whatever he wants. Once again, we Floridians are the ones who will pay the price.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today