Gay Trump official Richard Grenell linked to group behind antisemitic ad campaign

By
Gay Today
September 18, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A shadowy Republican political action committee (PAC) running an anti-Semitic ad campaign seemingly has ties to Richard Grenell, a gay Republican National Committee advisor who served as the acting director of national intelligence for about two months under then-President Donald Trump. Grenell hasn’t responded to inquiries from The New York Times, the publication that first noted his connection to the Super PAC.

The ads all tout Vice Presiden Kamala Harris’ support of Israel and her marriage to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, a man who would become the first Jewish presidential spouse if she’s elected president. The Super PAC has aired the ads online around Dearborn, Michigan, a heavily Arab-American Muslim area that birthed the “Uncommitted Movement,” a protest campaign to pressure Harris and the Biden Administration to end their continued support of Israel amid its ongoing attack on Palestinian civilians. As such, the ads are intended to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Gay Trump official Richard Grenell linked to group behind antisemitic ad campaign

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today