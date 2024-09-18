GOP candidate slammed for saying the “+” in “LGBTQ+” means pedophilia

By
Gay Today
September 18, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

North Carolina superintendent candidate Michele Morrow
Photo: Screenshot

The Republican candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction falsely claimed this week that the “+” in LGBTQ+ indicates support for pedophilia.

On Monday, Michele Morrow took to social media to attack her Democratic opponent, Mo Green, for having accepted the endorsement of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality North Carolina.

“Mo Green has stated that the Parental Bill of Rights ‘Does more harm than good’ and he states he is ‘proudly endorsed’ by Equality NC, whose mission statement is to promote LGBTQ+ power,” Morrow wrote in a September 16 X post.

“NEWSFLASH…” she added, “the ‘+’ includes PEDOPH*L*A!! Mo Green will NOT keep our children safe!”

Of course, Morrow’s claim is categorically false. As Jazmynne Cruz, a spokesperson for Equality North Carolina, told WRAL, the “+” in the widely used acronym indicates the inclusion of people whose…

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP candidate slammed for saying the “+” in “LGBTQ+” means pedophilia

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today