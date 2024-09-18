Kamala Harris says GOP’s anti-LGBTQ+ attacks are making Americans feel unsafe

Vice President Kamala Harris discussed attacks against the LGBTQ+ community while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

During her discussion, the NABJ interviewers asked Harris if she felt safe with Secret Service protection following the two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump. She replied, “I do,” and added, “but you can go back to Ohio — not everybody has Secret Service,” a reference to the bombing threats and violence that have occurred in the city of Springfield following lies repeated by Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) about Haitian immigrants eating local pets and spreading disease.

“And there are far too many people in our country who are not feeling safe,” she added. “I mean, I look at Project 2025, and, you know, the ‘Don’t say gay’ laws coming out of Florida, and members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t feel safe right now. Immigrants or people with an immigrant background don’t feel safe right now. Women don’t feel safe right now.”

“Yes, I feel safe,” she continued. “I have…

