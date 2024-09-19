74% of LGBTQ+ voters back Kamala Harris while only a tiny minority support Donald Trump

A recent poll from the Human Rights Campaign shows that, among LGBTQ+ voters, the Harris-Walz presidential ticket is 67 points ahead of the Trump-Vance ticket.

The poll shows that, out of a sample of 2,500 LGBTQ+ adults, 74% are leaning towards voting for the Harris-Walz ticket, while only 7.5% are voting for the Trump-Vance ticket. The rest are voting third party or are abstaining from voting.

Among the 95.8% who are voting, the lead is up to 70 points, with 77.2% voting for the Democrats and 7.8% going towards the GOP.

This is in line with an additional report from the HRC that shows that 95% of LGBTQ+ adults are registered to vote and are planning to vote in the upcoming election, a much higher rate than the general population. 73% of the sample indicated they were “very motivated” to vote.

60% of Gen Z LGBTQ+ adults are ready to vote, compared to 72% of millennials and 91% of Gen X.

The issues that were most important to LGBTQ+ voters include…

