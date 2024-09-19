Inclusive advertising boosts sales & increases brand loyalty, new study finds

Though conservatives often accuse companies of losing out when a brand touts progressive values, the right-wing adage “go woke, and go broke,” has been disproven by a recent study.

Brands that are supportive of LGBTQ+ rights or social justice movements see greater consumer engagement and loyalty from customers.

Unstereotype Alliance, a business initiative convened by UN Women, more inclusive advertising campaigns positively impact profits, sales and brand worth.

Researchers at Saïd Business School at Oxford University analyzed data from Diageo, Kantar and Unilever, in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute.

The research, based on an analysis of 392 brands across 58 countries, reveals that inclusive advertising can boost short-term sales by nearly 3.5% and drive long-term sales by over 16%.

The study spanned various product categories, including confectionery, snacks, personal care, beauty, pet food, pet care, alcohol, consumer healthcare, and household products across diverse regions.

