GOP governor candidate said same-sex marriage is an ungodly form of “wickedness”

September 20, 2024

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), an anti-LGBTQ+ politician who is his party’s nominee for governor this year, considers same-sex marriage as an ungodly form of “wickedness.” It’s just the latest in a long string of inflammatory comments he has made that now threaten his chances of being elected.

“I’m going to have to answer to God almighty,” he said during a recently unearthed sermon he delivered on April 26, 2021 at People’s Baptist Church in Greenville, North Carolina. “I’m going to have to give an account for everything that I say or do on this journey he has put me on, and because of that, I intend to say some things that I am not supposed to say. Things like this: Marriage is between one man and one woman.”

He continued, “It is ordained by God, and anything outside of that is wickedness.”

In a 2018 Facebook comment, written three years after the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States, he also wrote, “We have pushed homosexuality over the top. Mark my words PEDOPHILLA is next, which will be closely followed by the END of civilization as we know it.”

Robinson—who was recently accused of regularly patronizing state porn shops—has said that he considers LGBTQ+ people as “filthy” “demons” who…

