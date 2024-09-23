Right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ education activist exposed as former gay adult film actor: report

Photo: Gage Skidmore via flickr CC BY-SA 2.0

Corey DeAngelis, a conservative education reform advocate who has espoused anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, has been exposed for his past involvement in gay adult films. The revelation has triggered widespread accusations of hypocrisy online, given DeAngelis’ long-standing public stance against LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

DeAngelis, a self-described “school choice evangelist,” is a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a frequent Fox News contributor, though the organization has scrubbed its website of DeAngelis. His career has primarily focused on promoting school choice and criticizing public education for allegedly indoctrinating children with “woke” ideologies, including support for LGBTQ+ rights. However, it has now emerged that as recently as 2014, DeAngelis performed in gay adult films under the pseudonym…

