Taiwan will now recognize same-sex marriages of Taiwanese-Chinese couples

Taiwan Pride
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Taiwan officials have announced same-sex marriages between citizens of Taiwan and China will now be recognized in the breakaway republic.

Taiwan was the first Asian country to recognize same-sex marriages in 2019.

The move means that cross-strait same-sex couples can get married and their unions will be recognized in Taiwan. But like most things in the fraught relationship between the two countries, it’s complicated.

Like their cross-strait straight peers, gay couples will have to get married in a third country that recognizes both China and Taiwan and where there’s also marriage equality. Once back in the island nation, they’ll then be able to legally register their marriage.

But in addition to relevant documentation like a marriage certificate, the couple will undergo an extensive…

