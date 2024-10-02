Charmaine McGuffey beat her old boss in an election after he fired her. Now it’s the rematch.

Gay Today
Photo: McGuffey for Sheriff

In 2017, Charmaine McGuffey, then the highly-decorated Major in Command of jail and court services for the Hamilton County Sheriff in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the highest-ranking woman in the office’s history, was fired by her boss, Sheriff Jim Neil, who had a history of telling her to “sit down and be quiet.”

McGuffey was a liberal agitator in a law enforcement hierarchy dominated by conservative men, including Neil, who had to apologize in 2016 to the Democratic Party in Ohio for appearing on stage at a Trump rally — Neil had won office as a Democrat.

McGuffey had been in hot water before for speaking truth to power, when she and some friends were confronted by police while walking to their car after leaving a gay bar. She lashed out at the officers for targeting them and was charged with…

