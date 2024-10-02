Gay “Extreme Makeover” co-host Eduardo Xol dies a week after mysterious stabbing

Eduardo Xol
Singer and actor Eduardo Xol, who hosted seven seasons of the reality TV series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has died at the age of 58 from multiple wounds sustained during a stabbing. A 34-year-old man named Richard Joseph Gonzales has been arrested and is expected to face murder charges for Xol’s death.

Xol was reportedly stabbed around  5:41 a.m. on September 10 in a Palm Springs apartment, local police said. He called the police for help and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. Though he was in serious but stable condition at the time of his hospitalization, he died on the afternoon of Friday, September 20, according to People magazine.

The connection between Xol and the arrested suspect remains unclear, as do the motives for the alleged murder. Gonzales is being held in the Riverside County jail without bail.

