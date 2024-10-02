GOP candidate who called drag queens “pedophiles” caught partying with drag queens

Former Missouri secretary of state candidate Valentina Gomez
As the clock ticked down to the New Year’s Eve ball drop and 2022 became 2023, dozens of LGBTQ+ people and allies gathered at a black-tie event in New York City’s Hudson Yards Mall. With paid tickets required for entry, fancy-clothed guests stepped into a room with sweeping westward views of the Hudson River.

Heavy bass reverberated from towering speakers as Aquaria, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 and the night’s headline act, took the stage at 11 p.m. The famous drag queen-turned-DJ donned a dark wig and a sequined two-piece outfit. She spun music for the crowd into the early hours of the new year.

And Valentina Gomez danced along.Video obtained by LGBTQ Nation shows Gomez, who used homophobic slurs and anti-queer rhetoric in her failed Missouri GOP secretary of state primary run, dancing to Aquaria’s music set alongside several queer attendees. Partygoing sources said Gomez…

