Gun-toting Nazis tried to ruin a Pride festival. They failed miserably.

By
Gay Today
October 2, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Neo-Nazis disrupt Pride celebration in Grove City, Ohio
Photo: Grove City Police

The organizers of a Pride festival in Grove City, Ohio refused to let hate win when a group of gun-toting Neo-Nazis attempted to ruin the day.

The Pride in GC festival, hosted by the organization Pride in GC, included food trucks, live music, as well as pumpkin painting and bracelet making for kids.

Around a dozen masked protestors carrying swastika flags interrupted the event. According to police, they were present for less than half an hour and legally carried guns. The protestors did not threaten violence and followed orders to remain on the sidewalk.

“It hurts me to know there are people out there that have that much hate,” attendee Nathan Stover told WSYXHe also said the protestors were “yelling things very inappropriate for kids to hear.”

But the celebration continued, and in its aftermath, Mayor Ike Stage and the Grove City Council issued a joint statement…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Gun-toting Nazis tried to ruin a Pride festival. They failed miserably.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today