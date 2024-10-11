HRC spends $2 million so pro-LGBTQ+ voters will stop Trump’s “reign of terror” in November

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a conversation with students at Reading Area Community College, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Actress Annie Gonzalez moderates. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is going all in to get out the vote for the Harris-Walz campaign.

This week, the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Votes PAC announced the launch of a seven-figure digital ad campaign aimed at mobilizing pro-LGBTQ+ voters in four key battleground states in the remaining weeks before the November 5 election. Combined with separate campaigns aimed at getting out the vote generally and supporting Democratic Senate candidates, Equality Votes PAC is spending $2 million to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights in the upcoming election.

The campaign, according to an October 9 press release from the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, will present a clear contrast between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s long-time support for LGBTQ+ rights and former president Donald Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

The campaign’s streaming video, radio and display ads will run in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all key battleground states that will determine the election’s outcome.

The goal, according to HRC, is to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: HRC spends $2 million so pro-LGBTQ+ voters will stop Trump's "reign of terror" in November

