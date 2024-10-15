LGBTQ+ rights have long been at the mercy of public opinion. This November will be no different.

LGBTQ+ ballot initiatives have long been used as a wedge issue to turn out the conservative vote and to give or take away freedoms that are usually guaranteed by the government. The 2024 election is no different. This November continues a decades-long tradition of leaving LGBTQ+ civil rights up to public debate.

New Yorkers will consider whether to add sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression to their anti-discrimination amendment in the state constitution. Reproductive rights are on the ballot in 10 states as well.

And California, Colorado, and Hawaii voters will decide if their states will repeal their constitutions’ bans on same-sex marriage.

Same-sex unions have, in fact, always been the top issue on state referendums. 34 states have sent the question to voters since 1998, many passing state constitutional amendments against same-sex partnerships. Putting these amendments on the ballot was used as a strategy to turn out the conservative vote for George W. Bush in 2004, when 11 states passed them.

Marriage equality lost at the ballot box every time until 2012, when it was…

