Ron DeSantis is forcing Florida colleges to remove their LGBTQ+-inclusive courses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)
Florida’s 12 state universities are removing any classes that may “distort significant historical events” or “teach[] identity politics” in order to conform to S.B. 266, a law passed by the state legislature in 2023, which prohibits schools from spending state or federal funding on anything that advocates for diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) policies, promotes political or social activism.” The law has also resulted in the shutdown of LGBTQ+ student centers and cultural support programs on campus.

As a result, colleges and universities are removing classes like Anthropology of Race & Ethnicity, Introduction to LGBTQ+ Studies, Sociology of Gender, Women in Literature, Chinese calligraphy, the History of Food and Eating, Humanities Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality, Social Geography, a class on “Magic, Witchcraft and Religion” as well as a “Social Problems” class that examines issues like racial and gender inequality and crime, Politico reported.

The bill allows officials in the state’s university system’s Board of Governors — filled with appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — to…

