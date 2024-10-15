Trump advisor asks God to “break the spirit” of homosexuals

Kenneth Copeland
Photo: X screenshot

Kenneth Copeland, an 87-year-old Christian nationalist televangelist who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s Faith Advisory Council, recently led a prayer asking God to “break the power of the homosexual lesbian spirits that are trying to ruin our children and ruin this nation.”

Copeland’s prayer — made during a broadcast of the Rescue America Tour hosted by FlashPoint Live, a Christian evangelical political program — began by asking the Christian God to oversee “in school board elections, judges, sheriffs, mayors, city managers [and] college presidents.”

“Those that refuse to hold to your will and do it, remove them and put someone in there that will,” Copeland said, before continuing, “We pray that your will be done on this Earth as it is in Heaven. We know it is not your will that little babies be killed in the womb. It is not your will to major on perversion instead of the peace of God, and we pray for the people that devils are fighting in and trying to ruin their lives with perverted ideas and perverted ways.”

Copeland, who has been twice divorced despite the Bible’s prohibitions on divorce, continued, “The people that are addicted to pornography and addicted to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Trump advisor asks God to “break the spirit” of homosexuals

