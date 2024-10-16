Donald Trump mocks LGBTQ+ military members in bizarre ad

Donald Trump posted a transphobic video on X over the weekend attacking LGBTQ+ members of the military.

“WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!” Trump yelled in all caps along with the clip.

The video intended to highlight the difference between the twice-impeached former president’s vision of the U.S. military and one headed up by his Democratic opponent, whom he labels “Comrade” Kamala Harris.

There are problems with the comparison.

The 90-second montage, which Trump has deployed at rallies in recent weeks before posting it online Saturday, extols the virtues of a lethal fighting force but is in fact based on…

