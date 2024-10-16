Rufus Wainwright says Donald Trump’s use of ‘Hallelujah’ at town hall was ‘height of blasphemy’

Rufus Wainwright on stage at Heidecksburg at Rudolstadt-Festival 2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Out singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright blasted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for playing his iconic cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” during a strange town hall in Oaks, Pa., on Monday.

The town hall has been described as a “bizarre musical event in which Trump stood in front of his audience for an extended period while songs played on the sound system” by NPR and “a strange conclusion to a political event that had started on familiar turf” by The New York Times.

The Guardian wrote, “Opposition outrage over Donald Trump’s rabble-rousing demagoguery turned to bewilderment after the Republican nominee spent 40 minutes swaying to his favorite songs at a rally near Philadelphia.” The outlet noted that Vice President Kamala Harris — who is running against Trump — posted on social media, “Hope he’s okay.”

“The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become…

