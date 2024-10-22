Marriage equality is on the ballot in some states this year. Here’s what you need to know.

Gay Today
October 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade causing a crisis in abortion care across the country, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are terrified that something similar could happen to marriage equality. Many conservative figures have said their eyes are on Obergefell v. Hodges, and that the landmark ruling legalizing marriage equality nationwide may very well be on the chopping block, especially with Justice Clarence Thomas saying it warrants a second look.

States across the country are now scrambling to get marriage equality measures on the ballot so that, in the event that Obergefell is overturned, they have some additional protections. In the upcoming election, there are 3 ballot measures relating to marriage equality.

California Proposition 3

On the California ballot is Proposition 3, a measure designed to repeal the famed proposition 8, an anti-gay ballot measure from 2008. Proposition 8 stated that marriage was a union strictly between a man and a woman and was controversial even at the time it was passed.

Proposition 8 was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court in 2013, however it…

