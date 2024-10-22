The far right spreads fake AI-generated video falsely claiming Tim Walz molested a gay student

By
Gay Today
October 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

The fake Matthew Metro from the AI video

A viral post on X by a user entrenched in the QAnon conspiracy sphere claimed that a former student of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Matthew Metro, alleged that Walz sexually assaulted him in 1997 when he was still a student. The move is part of a broader phenomenon of the right using AI-generated videos to advance their political agenda.

“Breaking: Tim Walz’s former student, Matthew Metro, drops a shocking allegation-claims Walz s*xually assaulted him in 1997 while Walz was his teacher at Mankato West High School. Metro was a senior at the time. If this is true, it’s a political earthquake,” said the user.

However, users were quick to add Community Notes to the post – which has since been removed from X – to explain that the video is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: The far right spreads fake AI-generated video falsely claiming Tim Walz molested a gay student

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today