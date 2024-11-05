Cardboard Donald Trump stalks LGBTQ+ Americans in new ad

By
Gay Today
November 5, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A cardboard cutout of Donald Trump beside a pharmacist denying birth control and abortion medications to a customer in HRC’s new ad
Photo: Screenshot

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has released a quirky new ad featuring a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump invading the privacy of LGBTQ+ Americans.

“Enjoy your privacy?” the voiceover asks as someone takes a shower. “Donald Trump and J.D. Vance do too.” The Trump cutout then appears in the shower, and the person in it screams.

The cutout then appears beside a pharmacist as he denies birth control pills to a customer and then beside a barista to intimidate them into denying service to a queer customer.

And finally, the Trump cutout knocks…

