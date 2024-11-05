Donald Trump tells the biggest anti-trans lie of his campaign

By
Gay Today
November 5, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Donald Trump has spent this election cycle lying about the state of transgender rights, saying repeatedly that schools are forcibly transitioning students behind their parents’ backs.

But he just told his biggest lie yet about transgender rights during a roundtable discussion that was supposed to be about Social Security and Medicare, hosted by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).

“Who would want men playing in women’s sports?” Trump asked at the Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, event, bringing up a topic that has been a mainstay of his campaign this year even though the only people who want to require men to play in women’s sports are generally in his own party. “They want it.”

“Who would want transgender operations for almost everybody in the world? They want that,” he said. This is not true. Democrats and trans rights advocates want to keep gender-affirming care accessible for those who want and need it. There are no instances of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Donald Trump tells the biggest anti-trans lie of his campaign

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today