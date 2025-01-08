A Dark Night (and Day) of the Soul

By
Gay Today
Jesse's Journal

I spent Election Day 2024 in one place where politics was not discussed: At a polling place where, as I usually do, I served as a poll worker. I was precinct clerk in a precinct in Weston (“Westonzuela”) populated by Venezuelan Americans who, like those of my own Cuban American community, fled a leftist regime and now lean conservative. Those of us who work the polls were duty-bound to keep our opinions to ourselves, even when we assisted voters whose views were diametrically opposed to our own. Being thus occupied also kept me from thinking about events in the outside world.

Reality hit me in the face after we closed the precinct, I made my report, we packed up, and left the premises. I began the day thinking that Kamala Harris had a fighting chance of winning the election. This bubble burst when I turned on my car radio and heard that Donald Trump was leading in Pennsylvania. Things got worse when I got home and turned on the television news and learned that the Donald was ahead in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Down ballot races were equally dismal for Democrats:  Rick Scott was re-elected to the Senate, Republicans flipped senatorial seats in Ohio and West Virginia, the GOP seemed certain to take over the Senate and perhaps the House. Law and order white men, Latinos, even Black men (and some women) rushed to support a convicted felon with no sense of humanity or decency, who happened to be white, male and rich. Against him, a Black-Indian woman could not win.

I was devastated. I went to bed, but I could not sleep. Every horrible thing that could happen – for me, my friends, my community and my country – now entered my mind. The American people repudiated a good woman in favor of a man who cares only for himself, whose life has been one of privilege and entitlement and who has used his status as a rich, white male to get away with every crime short of murder. Even worse, many people I know and care about, both family and friends, voted for this monster, either because they thought he would be better on the economy, immigration or Israel, or simply because they wanted to “send a message.” Politics, like life in general, is manifestly unfair, and this election was the unfairest of them all.

By the time I got out of bed Wednesday morning, I had gone through all five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance – and felt ready to face a bad new world. Like St. John of the Cross (San Juan de la Cruz), I had gone through my dark night of the soul, though one without a religious component. I did not agree or approve of the results of the 2024 elections, and I still don’t. But the American voters made their choice; and I must accept it. Like voters in other countries where voting is allowed, Americans were mad as hell, and were ready to punish the incumbents.

Life goes on, and I will go on with it. Though I was ready to give up on politics – and even writing this column – I will continue to express my views, writing truth to power. Fortunately, I have no plans to run for office, so I will not have to sacrifice my views for the sake of a few fickle voters. I will continue to do what I do now, doing the best that I can for my own sake and for the sake of my friends, my community and my country.

Jesse’s Journal
Jesse Monteagudo

Jesse Monteagudo is a freelance writer and South Florida resident since 1964. Share your own experiences with him at jessemonteagudo@comcast.net.

