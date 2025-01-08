Nancy Mace will visit Sarah McBride’s district to speak on bathroom bans

Gay Today
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is set to speak to the Delaware GOP this week about her crusade to ban trans people from using bathrooms that align with their gender at the U.S. Capitol. Delaware is represented by transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D), who Mace has viciously bullied since her victory in November.

The party is hosting an event in Newark, Delaware, specifically to honor Mace, who the now-defunct event page called “one of Congress’s boldest conservative voices,” according to Delaware Online. While the event has been scheduled since mid-December, Axios recently obtained information on the contents of her speech.

Mace spokesperson Syndey Long told the publication she will speak about her fight for bathroom bans as well as “other key women’s issues, including her Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act.”

Meanwhile, McBride will be in Williamsburg, Virginia, at a bipartisan event hosted by the Congressional Research Office.

“This weekend Congresswoman McBride will attend a bipartisan meeting with her colleagues from the House to discuss solutions to the most pressing issues facing her constituents,” said her spokesperson Michaela Kurinsky-Malos.

