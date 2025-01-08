The number of companies committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion is growing

As a growing number of U.S. companies roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts in the wake of right-wing pressure, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation says that, in fact, more companies are committed to improving LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality in the workplace.

On Tuesday, January 7, the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The annual report, which debuted in 2002, measures U.S. companies’ policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality and has been a leading force in improving LGBTQ+ employees’ workplace experience.

As the Associated Press notes, this year’s CEI came a day after McDonald’s announced it would pause its participation in “external surveys” as part of its own rollback of DEI programs. The fast food giant joins companies like Walmart, Ford, Harley-DavidsonJohn Deere, and Lowe’s that have all bowed to conservative pressure to end DEI initiatives.

