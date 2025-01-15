Gay couple dressed as Disney princes get engaged in heartwarming fairy tale proposal

By
Gay Today
(Image: crisbro.zin/Instagram)

A gay couple in Spain have sparked queer joy with their fairy tale engagement.

Jose Casanova proposed to his fiancé, actor, director, dancer, and Zumba instructor Cristian Brocal, during a Three Kings Day event in Beniel, a town in Spain’s Murcia region, while they were both dressed as Disney princes.

On Monday, January 6, feminist LGBTQ+ collective Epéntica Beniel shared a video on Instagram of the heartwarming moment, which came at the tail end of what appeared to be a flashmob style performance featuring participants dressed as classic Disney characters. As the performers take their bows, a woman dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast can be seen handing a red cushion to Casanova, who was dressed as the Beast’s human counterpart, Prince Adam (Did anyone else know that character had an actual name?). Casanova then turns and approaches Brocal, dressed as Aladdin in his Prince Ali finery.

Brocal is visibly taken aback, halting mid bow as he realizes what’s happening. After fumbling with a box on the cushion, Casanova kneels as Brocal nods. The two princes kiss and embrace as the crowd…

