RuPaul honours The Vivienne at DragCon UK

By
Gay Today
January 15, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, World

The Vivienne, 8 October 2020
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

During the opening of DragCon UK, RuPaul – of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame of course – kicked off proceedings with a heartwarming speech to honour The Vivienne.

The drag expo began on January 10 at the ExCel London Convention Centre, featuring show stopping performances, meet-and-greets, iconic experiences, and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

As they welcomed fans to the event, RuPaul took a moment to honour The Vivienne. They said: “We want to focus on love, and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life, and happiness because that’s what she was all about.”

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

In addition to RuPaul’s touching speech, DragCon also featured a memorial booth for The Vivienne so that attendees could pay tribute to the former drag queen and share their love for her.

The Vivienne’s passing was announced on January 5 by her publicist, Simon Jones, in a statement…

Read full story, and more, from Source: RuPaul honours The Vivienne at DragCon UK

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today