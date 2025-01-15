Zoe Saldaña says her first kiss was with a girl

By
Gay Today
January 15, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Lifestyle, People

Zoe Saldaña, actor, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In a video interview with magazine, actress Zoe Saldaña revealed that her first kiss was with a girl, along with her belief that “girls are such better kissers.”

“I think I must have been like 13, 14,” the Emilia Pérez star told the interviewer. “I was that girl, like, let’s play house, I was always telling my friends that, and that’s why I wasn’t invited to play at people’s houses.”

“So that was like, I was already kissing a whole bunch of girls by the time I was 13, 14,” she continued. “My first kiss though on an official relationship, I was almost 15.”

She also opened up about her celebrity crushes growing up, which included Prince and Annie Lennox because…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Zoe Saldaña says her first kiss was with a girl

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today