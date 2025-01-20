Catholic priest denies gay mayor communion because he’s living with a man

Father Joseph Harris, left, a Roman Catholic priest in Trinidad and Tobago, celebrates mass with Lt. Cmdr. Paul Evers, a Navy chaplain and Roman Catholic priest, aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The mayor of a small town in Spain has blasted his local Catholic Church for denying him communion because he is gay and living with his partner.

On January 12, Rubén García de Andrés, the Socialist mayor of Torrecaballeros and a practicing Catholic, took to social media to call out his local parish priest who he says banned him from receiving holy communion.

García de Andrés wrote that he’s spoken to his priest, who told him he would consult with the bishop of Segovia, the Spanish province in which Torrecaballeros is located. García de Andrés said that he later received a written response from the bishop in which he was told that church doctrine is clear and he would continue to be denied communion.

The mayor also wrote that he was pressured to…

