Karla Sofía Gascón makes Oscars history as she becomes first-ever out trans actress to be nominated

By
Gay Today
January 27, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Karla Sofia Gascón at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Karla Sofía Gascón, star of Netflix’s musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez, has become the first out transgender performer to be nominated in any acting category at the Oscars.

Emilia Pérez is one of the leading films at the 2025 Oscars, scoring a staggering 13 nominations – breaking the record for the most nominations ever for a film not in an English language.

Gascón is nominated in the Best Actress category for Emilia Pérez, and will compete for the award against Wicked‘s Cynthia ErivoThe Substance star Demi Moore, Mickey Madison in Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

Gascón has made history numerous times over in the past 12 months for her role in…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Karla Sofía Gascón makes Oscars history as she becomes first-ever out trans actress to be nominated

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today